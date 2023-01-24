POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A four-unit apartment complex on Mansion Street was deemed uninhabitable on Sunday after a fire broke out on the first and second floors. It happened around 1:20 a.m., and everyone living there quickly evacuated.

None of them were injured, authorities said, but one dog and one cat sadly died in the fire. It took Poughkeepsie fire crews about three hours to douse the flames, and they were back in service by 4:30 a.m.

The Red Cross was called in and assisted the 11 people who lived in the complex—seven adults and four children. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department was assisted by the Arlington, Highland, and Roosevelt Fire Districts. Mobile Life also responded, along with Central Hudson, the city building department, and city police.