WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are seeking assistance in identifying an individual they believe is connected to a stolen vehicle case. Police say that on January 10, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger. The vehicle was later located in the City of Newburgh.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of the pictured individual is asked to contact State Police in Wappinger at (845) 677-7300. The case number is 11234309.