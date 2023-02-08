POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mother and her two children escaped without injury Monday evening after police say a Poughkeepsie man tried to rob them at knifepoint. According to a press release from city police, the trio was sitting in their car on Spruce Street around 6:44 p.m. when a man walked up to them, flashed a knife, and told them he was getting into the car.

He also said to obey his orders, or he would hurt the kids, the release stated. The suspect, later identified as Derrick Woodhouse, 49, of Poughkeepsie, allegedly told the victim to drive to a nearby store. When they got there, police say Woodhouse made the woman take money out of her bank account. He waited in the car, knife in hand.

The victim did what Woodhouse asked and re-entered the car with the money. “At knifepoint, the suspect directed the victim to drive to a second location,” the press release continued. “While at this second location, the victim began crying causing the suspect to scream at her. Pedestrians in the area took notice of the vehicle triggering the suspect to quickly exit the vehicle without taking the money. The suspect then fled the scene.”

Police say this is not their first encounter with Woodhouse. He has four prior violent felony convictions, they said.

On Tuesday, around 10 p.m., officers were sent to 559 Main Street for reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they recognized that person as Woodhouse. He was arrested without incident and taken back to Poughkeepsie Police headquarters.

He is currently awaiting arraignment on the felony charges of kidnapping and attempted robbery, along with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact city police at (845) 451-7577.