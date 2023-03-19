POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting in Poughkeepsie on Friday sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking the public for help in gathering information regarding the incident.

On Friday, around 7:40 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the area of 27 Garden Street. Once units arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital via Mobile Life for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.