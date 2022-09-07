PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.

Police responded to the crash on State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Police found that a 2009 Nissan Murano, while passing two vehicles, struck a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan Murano was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

If you witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, you can contact the Troop K Bureau of Investigation at (845) 677-7300 and reference case #11034699. The investigation remains ongoing.