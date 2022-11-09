CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday around 6:05 p.m. Initial investigations determined that Lisa M. Drozdowski, 52, of Clinton, had been driving east on Slate Quarry Road when she left the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, Drozdowski hit a utility pole and several trees. Responding paramedics pronounced her deceased on the scene. Police are currently unsure why Drozdowski’s car left the roadway, and investigations remain ongoing.