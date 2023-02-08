POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to an email sent out to students at Marist College, a student in the area of Leo Hall was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote sometime in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The student was assisted by campus security and treated for the bite.

Following the attack, security immediately offered transportation to students to their residences. The College is working with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police and a local contractor to locate, identify and safely remove the animal. Any students who see a wild animal on campus are asked to stay away and notify security via phone at (845) 471-1822 or to email safety@marist.edu.