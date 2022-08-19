HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hyde Park woman accused of selling drugs in her home, had Fentanyl on her in a recent court appearance, police said. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant at the home of Tami Halloran, 46, on Aug. 5, but she was not there.

Police found her Tuesday in the Town of Lagrange Justice Court, where she was appearing for another drug-related charge. While in court, Halloran was allegedly found with Fentanyl and other narcotics on her.

Officials said there have been a significant number of Fentanyl overdoses in Dutchess County, and that the drug can be lethal in small doses. As of June 30, more than 50 people have died as a result of drug overdoses with the majority of cases being directly related to Fentanyl.

Halloran now faces a charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and sent to Dutchess County Jail on $10,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages you to report drug dealers in your community, by calling (845) 463-6040 or emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.