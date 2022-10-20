Inside the van, police say they found the cooking oil, and equipment used to carry out the theft. (Photo: Red Hook Police Department)

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Yonkers trio was arrested on Wednesday, after allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from the Jaeger House Restaurant in Red Hook. Shortly after police got word of the theft around 10:30 a.m., a white Home Depot box van was stopped on Route 9G, near the restaurant.

Inside the van, police say they found the cooking oil, and equipment used to carry out the theft. According to police, the truck had been rented in Westchester County, and it may have been involved in multiple larcenies in the area in recent weeks.

Prince C. Gonzalez, 27, Analie Navarro, 34, and Leuri A. Deleon, 21, all of Yonkers, were charged with larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said.