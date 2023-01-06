PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18. Sean Kelly, 49, molested the child once when they were under 15, and again before they turned 17, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Kelly was charged with second-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape for the alleged crimes. Both are felonies.

He was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Fairlie in Pleasant Valley Town Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $450,000 partially secured bond.