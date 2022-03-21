WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m., the Hughsonville Fire Department was sent to Wappinger to provide mutual aid to the New Hackensack Fire Department after a barn fire. Arriving units found a commercial garage with multiple vehicles and a fuel tank inside completely engulfed in flames.











Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

Hughsonville Fire Department’s tankers assisted with water supply and tanker operations, and District Captain William Beale assisted with on-scene suppression efforts. With the assistance of several fire departments, the flames were extinguished. The barn appears to be a total loss.