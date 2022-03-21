WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m., the Hughsonville Fire Department was sent to Wappinger to provide mutual aid to the New Hackensack Fire Department after a barn fire. Arriving units found a commercial garage with multiple vehicles and a fuel tank inside completely engulfed in flames.
Hughsonville Fire Department’s tankers assisted with water supply and tanker operations, and District Captain William Beale assisted with on-scene suppression efforts. With the assistance of several fire departments, the flames were extinguished. The barn appears to be a total loss.