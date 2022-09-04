TIVOLI, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash in Tivoli. One of the cars involved in the crash flipped, and a single patient was found trapped inside by the Tivoli Fire Department. They were rescued within minutes, officials said.

The patient, who has not been named, was taken to a nearby hospital by NDP EMS. The Red Hook Police Department assisted at the scene.

The driver of the second car had not been charged or ticketed, as of Sunday afternoon. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.