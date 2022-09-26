LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lagrange. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on September 24 on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55.

Police said Carol Murray, 61, of Lagrange, entered Freedom Plains Road east of Commerce Street for unknown reasons and was struck by a car. A good Samaritan stopped and tried to help Murray until troopers and the Lagrange Fire Department arrived.

Murray was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.