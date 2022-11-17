PAWLING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters from the Pawling Fire Department, with help from several other Dutchess County crews, were able to quickly douse a blaze underneath a house Tuesday evening. The fire was first reported at about 6:40 p.m., and Pawling Chief Everett White arrived at the scene within seven minutes.

The fire was in a tough location, and there was limited water available nearby, so a second alarm was transmitted. Firefighters began an aggressive attack underneath the home.

The fire was knocked down within 24 minutes, officials said, and crews began checking for extension and starting overhaul. The Pawling Fire Department was assisted by the JH Ketcham, Beekman, East Fishkill, Patterson, and Sherman Fire Departments.

Crews were back in service at 9:45 p.m. No firefighters or civilians were injured, and an investigation into the fire’s cause remains ongoing.