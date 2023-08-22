RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — August 22 marks the opening day of the 2023 Dutchess County Fair. Now in its 177th year, the fair runs through August 27.

The gates open at 10 a.m. daily. The fair includes livestock shows, rides, a petting zoo, vendors, lots of food, and daily entertainment.

“We’re still one of the oldest and largest agricultural fairs in New York State,” said Dutchess County Agricultural Society’s Chairman of the Board Tim Coon. “It’s all about promoting and educating the fairgoer. Not as many kids are growing up on farms these days. The numbers are decreasing, but they’re still doing a tremendous job of it.”

Agriculture

Goat Show

Horse Shows

4-H Rabbit & Cavy Showmanship

4-H Hog Showmanship, Bred & Owned, Market Show

4-H Dairy Showmanship

4-H Canine Agility & Rally

4-H Rabbit & Cavy Breed Show

4-H Sheep Show

Poultry Show

4-H Llama & Alpaca Show

Donkey & Mule Show

Century Museum Village, Antique Machinery & Blacksmith Shop

Bentley One-Room Schoolhouse

Pleasant Valley Train Station

Cider Mill & Sugar House

Daily entertainment

Urias Daredevil Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show

Rosaire’s Racing Pigs

Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy

Scott’s World of Magic Show

Pawstar’s Frisbee Dogs

Two by Two Animal Haven

Dock Dogs

Stilt Circus

Mythicreatures

Oscar the Robot

Scott’s Strolling Magic Show

The Long Shots

Deadwood Axe Throwing

Grandstand shows

August 22: Cooper Alan, 7:30 p.m.

August 23: Brantley Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.

August 24 and 25: Sheriff’s K9 Demonstrations, noon and 4 p.m.

August 24: Steve Augeri, 7:30 p.m.

August 25: Chris Cagle, 7:30 p.m.

August 26: Refugee Tom Petty Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m.

August 27: Dutchess Fair Highland Games, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view all events and times, you can find the full schedule on the Dutchess County Fair website. Parking is free at the fairgrounds.

Admission tickets are $18 for adults and kids 11 years and under are free. On Wednesday, seniors and military personnel with ID can get in for $12. Ride wristbands and individual tickets are also available for purchase.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds are at 6636 Route 9 in Rhinebeck. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.