WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dutchess County Government officials said Sunday that the final leg of the Old Hopewell Road reconstruction project is set to begin next week, April 4. There will be several traffic delays caused by the repairs.

Project work likely to delay traffic:

Cleaning drainage structures and removing dead trees along the project route.

Completing the installation of a traffic light at Losee Road and Spook Hill Road, beginning the week of April 4 and continuing through mid-May.

Paving the final top-course layer and finishing driveways within the County right-of-way, starting mid-April.

Road stripping, installing signs, and repairing shoulders with topsoil – the final step, to be completed in June/July.

There will be lane closures throughout the project with flaggers controlling traffic on the route. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and are reminded to use caution in the construction zone. The project is expected to be completed by this summer.