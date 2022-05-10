UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating a complaint of two stolen backpack leaf blowers from Chestnut Ridge Road in Union Vale. They are made by STIHL and have a combined value of nearly $1,100.

The leaf blowers were last seen around April 14, in a truck bed on the owner’s property. They are colored orange and white, with a black hose as seen in the picture below. The included image is not a picture of the actual stolen equipment but is the same model.

A stock image showing the model of the leaf blowers that were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. If asked for a case number, police ask you to please reference case 10791659.