FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are seeking assistance in their investigation into the death of Jacqueline L. Orzeck, 37, of Middletown. Police say Orzeck was found deceased in Fishkill on November 2.

Orzeck was reportedly last seen in Newburgh on November 1 in the area of William Street and Hasbrouck Street. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or activities leading up to her death is asked to contact State Police at (845) 677-7300. The case number is 11693828.