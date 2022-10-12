LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A downstate trio was nabbed on Tuesday after police said they jumped the counter at a Walgreens in Lagrange and stole several drugs. State Troopers and investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the pharmacy, located on State Route 55, at about 9:35 a.m.

After they allegedly stole the medications, the trio took off in a black Toyota Camry, police said. Troopers spotted the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway near Carpenter Road and tried to stop it. According to police, the driver sped off and eventually crashed near the intersection of Pudding Street and the Taconic State Parkway.

All three suspects allegedly ran from the car on foot and were apprehended a short time later. All three were taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects have been identified by police as Darryl A. Odom Jr., 25, of Manhattan, Jason Wade, 21, of Brooklyn, and Bahkeem Cooke, 22, of Brooklyn.

Charges for Odom:

Third-degree robbery

Third-degree burglary

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Petit larceny

Odom is also wanted out of Bergen County, New Jersey, and New York City.

Charges for Wade:

Third-degree robbery

Third-degree burglary

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Petit larceny

Wade is wanted by the New York City Police Department.

Charges for Cooke:

Third-degree robbery

Third-degree burglary

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Unlawfully fleeing

All three were arraigned in the Town of Lagrange Court and were released on their own recognizance with a return date of November 15, at 5:30 p.m. Wade and Odom were turned over to the New York City Police Department on outstanding charges.