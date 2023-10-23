FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on October 21. Aida Y. Miranda, 62, of Fishkill, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Police determined that Miranda struck a victim on Merritt Boulevard and left without reporting the incident. Troopers responded to the scene and began life-saving techniques with an off-duty emergency medical technician.

The victim, Balvinder Parihar, 72, of Fishkill, was transported to the St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. She was later pronounced deceased.

Miranda was arraigned in the Town of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. She is due back in court on November 4.