POUGHQUAG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has purchased Sugar Maple Farm in Poughquag in Dutchess County. According to NYRA, the farm is roughly one hour from Belmont Park and two hours from the Saratoga Race Course.

At the time of the purchase, Sugar Maple Farm offers breeding and foaling infrastructure, as well as a stallion barn, yearling barn, foaling barn, receiving barn, turnout paddocks, and a breeding shed. NYRA says they plan on adding a variety of services, including an equine health and safety center, aftercare facilities, off-track training options, layup boarding and related services for thoroughbreds rehabilitating an injury, and veterinary education programming in partnership with accredited NYS-based colleges of veterinary medicine.

NYRA said on the purchase, “NYRA, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired a large parcel of land in Duchess County, N.Y. known as Sugar Maple Farm. The 466-acre property, which was previously utilized as a breeding farm, could be appropriate for a wide array of uses including as a new center for equine health and safety research, veterinary education programming, thoroughbred aftercare as well as off-track training and layup services. The acquisition of Sugar Maple Farm will, for the first time, allow NYRA to directly contribute to New York’s breeding industry and strengthen the NY-bred program. NYRA jumped at the opportunity to protect Sugar Maple Farm because it will strengthen the foundation of New York State’s thoroughbred racing ecosystem, create jobs in the Hudson Valley, enhance equine safety, and preserve important open space.”