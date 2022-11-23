AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were no injuries reported after a barn on Smithfield Valley Road went up in flames Monday afternoon. Fire crews were sent to the building, at 132 Smithfield Valley Road, at about 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Aaron Howard Jr. of the Amenia Fire Company asked for mutual aid from the Dover, Millbrook, Millerton, Pine Plains, Sharon, Stanfordville, Union Vale, and Wassaic Fire Departments, and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. The blaze was doused by about 9:30 p.m., Chief Howard Jr. said.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police were sent to the scene to help discover the cause and origin of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, there have been no updates from fire investigators.

“On behalf of the officers of the Amenia Fire Company,” said Chief Howard Jr. in a statement, “I’d like to thank everyone that was involved for their assistance and for a job well done.” Crews were back in service at 9:32 p.m., officials said.