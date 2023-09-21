RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival will be returning to Rhinebeck in October. The event will be held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds on October 21 and 22.

The annual festival will host a series of livestock competitions and showcases. Crafts will be available from a vast range of vendors, and attendees will be able to partake in a plethora of workshops, including shearing, weaving, knitting and felting.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds is located at 6550 Spring Brook Avenue. You can buy Sheep and Wool Festival tickets and register for individual events by visiting the festival’s website.