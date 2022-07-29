Crews rescue a cat from above the rear axle of a car in New Hamburg. (Photo: New Hamburg Engine Company No. 1)

NEW HAMBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a recent rescue mission in New Hamburg, it is clear that no one can out stubborn a cat. Fire crews were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, after the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response got word of a cat stuck in a car’s engine compartment.

Upon arrival, first responders quickly realized additional tools would be needed. The air filter housing unit was removed from the car, and the cat was rescued by New Hamburg police officers.

Unfortunately, the cat squirmed away from the officers and hid under another car, above the rear axle. This second car was jacked up and cribbed, while firefighters tried- again- to remove the animal.

The second car’s tire was removed and the cat was successfully freed. Miraculously, the first responders’ new feline friend was completely unharmed. “This was a unique call,” said New Hamburg Fire Chief Renihan, “but all the firefighters and police officers did a great job.”