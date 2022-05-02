HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have released new details on an officer-involved shooting that took place in Dutchess County on April 29. Police said Jamie Feith, 34, was shot during the incident and died at the scene.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m., the Hyde Park Police Department responded to a physical domestic dispute at a home on North Cross Road in Hyde Park. New York State Police also responded to assist.

Police said Hyde Park officers Johsua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney with Trooper Christopher Miller of SP Rhinebeck were initially successful in deescalating a dispute between Feith and a man at the home. As the officers interviewed Feith, she allegedly armed herself with a knife and tried to stab the officers.

Police said a taser was deployed and was unsuccessful in stopping her. Hyde Park Officer Kemlage then discharged his department-issued gun, striking Feith. Officers secured the knife and gave emergency medical aid, but she died at the scene.

New York State Police said the events leading up to and surrounding this incident are still under investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene and is now the lead investigative agency.