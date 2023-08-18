HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Park Service (NPS) has put out a renewed request for proposals (RFP) to lease, operate, and maintain the Hyde Park Drive-In Movie Theatre. The drive-in is located on the Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site.

NPS originally put out a request for proposals in February to find the right operator. After receiving some feedback, NPS revised and renewed the request for proposals.

“We appreciate the great feedback by potential applicants and want to ensure the treasured drive-in has the best caretakers moving forward,” said Park Superintendent Amy Bracewell. “We hope the new RFP is more attractive and achievable for potential applicants.”

The Hyde Park Drive-In Movie Theatre is about 9 acres and has been a drive-in since 1950. The site includes a 2,370-square-foot building with restrooms, a concession stand, storage, and administrative space. The site has parking for up to 670 cars and has a marquee sign, ticket booth, and projection screen.

The new RFP application period is open until November 3, with a potential lease start time of early 2024. For more information and to apply, you can visit the U.S. Government’s System for Award Management website.