RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A collaboration of over a dozen companies & agencies extinguished a multi-building fire in Red Hook on May 19. The crews fought the flames for over 8 hours.

At 2 a.m. on May 19, Tivoli Fire Department and Red Hook Fire Company were dispatched to a possible barn fire on Linden Farm Road. The first responding firefighters arrived to heavy flames that had spread to several interconnected structures.

Additional manpower and tankers were called for quickly due to the lack of initial water sources. The structure involved was being used for storage of hay, grain, machinery, equipment, and housing a local brewery.

All companies worked tirelessly while ensuring everyone’s safety, and shortly after 11 a.m. the overhaul was completed. Tivoli Fire Department acknowledged and thanked the nearly 20 crews that offered support during the operation.