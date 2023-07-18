POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple suspects were arrested following an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine sales in the Dutchess County area. Three of the suspects had felony warrants from law enforcement agencies.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, executed two search warrants on Tuesday morning in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. Law enforcement seized large quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine and a loaded illegal handgun.

The four suspects who reside in the City of Poughkeepsie were arrested and charged with the following:

Phillip Stephens – Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Loaded Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

William Moore – Felony warrant held by the New York State Police

Marisol Rivera – Felony warrant held by the City of Poughkeepsie Police

Michelle Butler – Felony warrant held by the New York State Police

Anyone with information about this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is asked to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040. Individuals can also leave a tip by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.