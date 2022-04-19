DOVER PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 18, at around 5:37 p.m., the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company was sent to Old State Route 22 for a motorcycle crash. Dispatchers told rescue crews that the driver had been seriously injured.



Photos courtesy J.H. Ketcham Hose Company.

When fire officials arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and had significant trauma to his leg. A medic on the scene saw it necessary to fly the patient to the trauma center.

Life Net Air 2 landed at the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company station in Dover and took control of patient care. He was flown to the hospital from there, and no update has been given on his condition at this time.