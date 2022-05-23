POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jordan Jones, 20 of Poughkeepsie, was found dead in the Hudson River on May 13. His family filed a missing report with Poughkeepsie Police on May 2.

Jones was last seen by his family on April 30 and was reported missing to the Poughkeepsie Police on May 2. His body was recovered from the Hudson River by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Friday.

Using dental records, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified that body as being Jordan Jones. According to the Poughkeepsie Police Department, there is no evidence of foul play and the exact cause of death is pending toxicology results.