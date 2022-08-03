EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 1, Katherine M. Garcia, 23, of Newburgh, was reported missing to the New York State Police by her family. She was last seen by friends on the night of July 30, at a home in Beekman.

While searching for her, police found a car in a small body of water off of the Taconic State Parkway. The car was found near Exit 37, in East Fishkill.

Garcia was the only person inside the car, and she died before police got to her, officials said. An investigation into her disappearance and death is ongoing.