MILLBROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Millbrook Fire Department is warning people in the area to plan ahead Friday for the Parade of Lights, as many roads will be closed due to the event. The following roads will be closed:

Franklin Avenue from 343/82 (Bennett Light) to Front Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin Avenue from 44 to Front Street will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be no parking along Franklin Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.