FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one second-prize ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Fishkill. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less. The shop is located at 982 Main Street, Unit 9.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.