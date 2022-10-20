FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Fishkill Police Department, in cooperation with the Council on Addiction Prevention & Education of Dutchess County (CAPE), will now house a permanent medication drop box in the Police Department Lobby. The new disposal site will open to the public on October 24.

“The Town of Fishkill Police Department is pleased to be part of this critical initiative to address substance abuse in our community and to save lives through the power of local drug take-back and disposal opportunities offered year-round, to complement the important existing national event,” the Department said on Facebook.

Fishkill Police work closely with CAPE to develop strategies addressing the opioid, stimulant, and substance abuse crisis in the town. This project will complement those efforts, police said, by adding drug take-back and disposal capabilities to benefit the Town of Fishkill and Dutchess County.

“We would like to thank Lieutenant Craig Wood and Dora Celestino from CAPE for their collaboration to secure the grant responsible for the acquisition of the drug disposal receptacle and Councilmembers John Forman, Brian Wrye and Carmine Istvan for their encouragement and support of the project,” the Department continued.

Drug drop boxes are not designed to accept hypodermic needles or other sharps. Before disposing of prescription medications, police say you should take your personal information off pill bottle labels and medicine packaging.