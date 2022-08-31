BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after accidentally falling off the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police have identified the man as Paul Montenero, 29, of Poughkeepsie.

On August 30 around 9:50 p.m., Troop K officers responded to eastbound I-84 on the bridge to investigate a report of a man who fell off. After an investigation, police found that Montenero’s vehicle became disabled in traffic. As he tried to get to a safer location on the pedestrian walkway, he fell through a gap between the roadway and the walkway.

Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K was assisted by New York State Police Troop F members, the New York State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.