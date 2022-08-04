WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a house on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive woman in a car, who was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by police as Victoria Barnes, 43, of Sebastian, Florida. A police investigation into her death led to the arrest of David Osterhoudt, 56, also of Sebastian, Florida, for felony manslaughter.

Osterhoudt was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, $750,000 bond, or $1.5 million partially-secured bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 9, at 5:30 p.m.