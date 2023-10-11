RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel back in time, while you enjoy the scenic views of fall foliage from an open cockpit. At Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, you can jump aboard a 1929 New Standard D-25 to experience a thrilling way to go leaf peeping.

The 15-minute ride allows passengers to fly 1-2 miles over the Hudson River, where you can soak up views of the Catskill Mountains and the Taconics. They also offer a 30-minute ride and a lighthouse tour.

Ready to fly? Biplane rides are available weekdays until the end of October, weather permitting. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book is available by reservation 845-752-3200. Additionally, rides may be available, first come-first served, depending on pilot and aircraft availability.

Biplane rides take place at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, which we recently in this week’s Off the Beaten Path. It’s located at 9 Norton Rd. in Red Hook.