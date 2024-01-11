POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Task Force apprehended a man they say transported fentanyl from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie on multiple occasions. Takai Jackson, 27, of Newburgh, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell.

Jackson was arrested in Poughkeepsie on January 9. Law enforcement seized fentanyl and cocaine during the arrest.

Jackson was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and released to the supervision of Dutchess County Probation. The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Bureau and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug dealings in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force. There is a confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040. Individuals can also email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.