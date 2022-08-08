BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two hikers are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued off Mount Beacon late Sunday night. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance was sent to the mountain at about 9:30 p.m. and found the injured patients just over an hour later with help from another crew of hikers.

Paramedics dispatched the City of Beacon Fire Department for help lifting and asked Ambulanz Paramedics to go on stand-by. The two patients were brought down safely and taken to the hospital by both ambulance companies with advanced life support.

“Thank you, City of Beacon Fire, Ambulanz, and Dutchess County 911 for the amazing communications as always when we respond up and the unknown hikers,” said the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance squad on Facebook. “Wishing for a speedy recovery to the injured.”