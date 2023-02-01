MILLERTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York based independent film production company, Cardinal Flix, has scheduled public screenings of their film, “Life After You.” The film will be shown at The Moviehouse in Millerton later this month.

Cardinal Flix (CFI) was started by President Sarah T. Schwab and Executive Director Brian Long back in 2019 when they agreed on the dream to tell primal stories about love, fear, sexuality, death, honestly without embellishment. The company explains they’re set to shoot and release two feature films per year up through, but not limited to, 2029.

“Life After You,” poster (Cardinal Flix)

The film, “Life After You,” is based on the true story and book “Life After You: What Your Death From Drugs Leaves Behind,” by Linda Lajterman. The story follows a family’s struggle after losing their teenage son who died from a fentanyl laced heroin overdose. The company comments, “We hope our film sparks a much-needed dialogue among parents, teenagers, and officials who are in a position to address the heroin epidemic.” CFI finished production on the film just before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Check out the film at The Moviehouse, 48 Main Street in Millerton. Screenings take place on February 11, one at 2 p.m. and another at 5 p.m. Tickets are available on The Moviehouse website starting at $16. The showing will be followed by a “talk-back” with the audience and local community partners that specialize in educating and providing resources for those affected by the opioid crisis. CFI will be bringing in Dora Celestino from the Council on Addition Prevention and Education for the talk-back.