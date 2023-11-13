HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 27-year-old is in custody after allegedly abducting her partner’s eleven-month-old child. State Police arrested Ashley M. Hernandez on Sunday evening and charged her with second-degree kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the incident stemmed from a verbal domestic dispute between Hernandez and her partner. Hernandez allegedly drove her partner and the child to the Golden Manor Motel before locking her partner out of the vehicle and fleeing.

State Police located Hernandez and the child at a nearby motel. Hernandez is not related to the child and does not have any custodial rights.

Hernandez was arraigned at the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or a $30,000 partially secure bond. She is due back in court on November 15.