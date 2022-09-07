HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help from the community in finding a 31-year-old man who went missing from Hyde Park. Police were called to a home on Haviland Road on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7:20 a.m. after Christopher Imperatore was reported missing by his family.

Have you seen this man? (Photo: Hyde Park Police)

It was reported to police that Imperatore left the home with two laundry bags loaded with unknown items. Imperatore has a history of leaving his home and going into the woods for several days before returning, police said.

When he left on Aug. 27, it was believed that he was going to go into the woods for a few days and return like he has in the past. When Imperatore had not returned on Aug. 31, the Hyde Park Police were notified.

Officers said Imperatore has been diagnosed with autism and has very limited verbal skills. Imperatore was last seen wearing a bright orange sweatshirt over a black flannel shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and was wearing glasses.

The Hyde Park Police Department are being assisted by State Troopers, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt Fire Department, National Park Service, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in trying to locate Imperatore.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hyde Park Police Department at (845) 229-9340 or Hydeparkpolicetips@hydeparkny.us. If you are a resident of Haviland Road, Route 9g, or Roosevelt Road, authorities are asking you to check your cameras to see if you might have any video of Imperatore in your neighborhood.