HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Park Service is looking for the right Dutchess County movie buff to lease, operate, and maintain the Hyde Park drive-ins at 4114 Albany Post Road. Located on the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site, the theatre has been around since 1950.

The lease premises consist of about 9 acres, with a 2,370-square-foot building at the center for concessions, restrooms, and administrative offices. A marquee sign, ticket booth, and projection screen are also included on the site, which has the capacity for parking up to 670 cars.

The National Park Service is seeking a continuation of the outdoor movie operations to attract visitors to the park. This lease opportunity is open to all interested people and businesses on a competitive basis. The proposal judged best under the proposal selection criteria will be given an opportunity to negotiate a final lease agreeable to both the selected offeror and NPS.

Those interested in this opportunity may obtain a Request for Proposals and other required information online. Proposals must be submitted by email no later than April 14, 2023, and should include “Hyde Park Drive-In” in the subject line.

Site tours may be scheduled by appointment only between February 27 and March 17, and must occur Monday through Friday between the house of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contact amy_bracewell@nps.gov to schedule site visits and submit questions. NPS said they anticipate negotiations to take four weeks, and that the effective lease date will be on or about May 19, 2023.