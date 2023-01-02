HUGHSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hughsonville Fire District recently swore in its newest Chief of Department, Paul Rogers. Chief Rogers is serving as the fire district’s 29th Fire Chief, since 1913.

Chief Rogers has served the residents and visitors of the Hughsonville Fire District since 2001 when he joined as a Fire Explorer. He has risen through the ranks since, most recently holding the position of First Assistant Chief.

Over the last four years, Chief Rogers has been responsible for the internal and external training of the fire department’s firefighters and fire officers. He has coordinated all internal training, including initial firefighter orientation, initial exterior or interior firefighter training, initial apparatus operator training, annual apparatus operator re-qualification and quarterly mandatory firefighter training.

He has also been responsible for preparing and completing incident reports, required by New York State. Chief Rogers has responded to over 150 emergency incidents per year and has completed hundreds of hours of New York State Firefighter Training, including national standard level training.

Chief Rogers was the first recipient of the Hughsonville Fire Department’s top firemanic award known as Firefighter of the Year, in 2004, and has been a driving force in implementing newer equipment and technology, according to a press release from the department. At the recommendation of Chief Rogers, the Board of Fire Commissioners approved the purchase of state-of-the-art E-Hurst Tools, a new Air Bag Rescue System, and additional Thermal Imaging Cameras.

“The Officers and Members of the Hughsonville Fire Department wish Chief of Department Paul Rogers the best of luck in his new role within our organization,” a spokesperson for the department said in a news release. “We are confident that you will continue to move the Hughsonville Fire Department in the right direction.”