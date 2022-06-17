HUGHSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hughsonville Fire Department and Town of Wappinger EMS were called out to a car crash on Route 9, near BJ’s Wholesale Club, on Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatchers told fire crews that the driver of the car was stuck inside, and could be unresponsive.

Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

When Hughsonville’s Assistant Chief got to the scene, he confirmed that someone was trapped inside the car. Fire crews stabilized the car and quickly removed the driver using the jaws of life.

While freeing the driver, a dog was also rescued out of the car. The uninjured pet was turned over to the police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No updates have been provided on their wellbeing.

Witnesses at the scene told officials that the car was driving southbound in the northbound lane before it went off the road and hit a tree. Route 9 northbound was closed for a short time while Fire Department and EMS members worked in the roadway.