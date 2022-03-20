HUGHSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hughsonville Fire Department and Town of Wappinger Ambulance were dispatched for a rollover car accident on Route 9, March 18 at 1:37 p.m. The first Chief Officer on scene reported that the car was on its side and that one person was still stuck inside.



Photos courtesy Hughsonville Fire Department.

Hughsonville’s Heavy Rescue responded and was on scene in just five minutes. Once on scene, firefighters gained entry and got the patient out of the vehicle.

The patient was then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Hughsonville Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Town of Wappinger Ambulance and the New York State Police.