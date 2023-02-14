FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Cider Association recently released its 2023 Cider Excellence Award Winners. One woman from Dutchess County took home a top award.

Paige Flori, the owner of Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider in Fishkill, won Pommelier of the Year for the east coast. A pommelier is the name for a cider specialist, much like a sommelier with wine.

Flori is one of only 45 certified pommeliers in the world, a certification that requires in-depth knowledge of hard cider and a blind tasting exam. She is also a certified sommelier and certified bourbon professional.

Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider opened in 2017. The shop features over 300 different hard ciders, and has New York’s only tap system in a liquor store. In New York, the hard cider industry has a $1.7 billion dollar economic impact, said Flori.

“I am honored to be recognized by the American Cider Association,” said Flori. “Cider has been a passion of mine since before we opened our doors six years ago, and a category that I feel is underrepresented. I am thrilled to be a small part of helping the category expand by educating consumers and providing a wide variety of choices.”

The American Cider Association holds these awards each year, highlighting people, businesses and organizations from around the country for their achievements in and contributions to the United States hard cider industry. You can view the full list of winners for 2023 on the American Cider Association website.