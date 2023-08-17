MILLBROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A horse and its handler were rescued after being stuck in a swamp in Dutchess County early Wednesday morning. Multiple crews responded to help the human and horse, with the human stuck waist-deep in mud.

Around 7:28 Wednesday morning, the Millbrook Fire Department was called for a person and horse stuck in a swamp. The human was freed from the mud at 8:02 a.m. as crews began extricating the horse.

A tow truck from Matt’s Auto Body was called in with the Patterson Fire Department’s Equine Rescue Team called in and placed on standby. The equine team was called in around 8:22 a.m. with additional manpower to free the horse.

Ten minutes later, the horse was successfully extricated from the swamp. According to the Millbrook Fire Department, both the horse and the person were uninjured.