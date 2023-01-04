BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former tenant of the rooming house at 925 Wolcott Avenue in Beacon has been accused of burning the building to the ground. The blaze happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was unoccupied, as it was undergoing construction. Two nearby structures were damaged by the flames.

Dutchess County fire investigators responded and concluded the fire was arson, according to police. As a result, Brian P. Atkinson, 56, was arrested.

Charges:

Third-degree arson

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Atkinson was processed at Beacon Police headquarters. He is being held pending arraignment in Beacon City Court.