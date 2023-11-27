POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Locust Grove Estate is hosting its annual holiday scavenger hunt inside the historic mansion. Participants will follow clues from a special holiday story and search for items among the 20 decorated Christmas trees.

This Hudson Valley holiday tradition is available on December 3, 10, and 17 between noon and 3 p.m. The event is best suited for families with kids ages four and up.

Tickets are available to purchase online for $10. Children under 4 are free. Tickets may also be available at the door for $15.